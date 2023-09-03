Tennessee-Martin
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ATHENS — Football was back in Athens on Saturday. There was excitement and cheers and boos from a Georgia crowd that wanted a better performance.

And they weren’t totally out of line given how slow Georgia started against an overmatched UT-Martin. The Bulldogs never got the ground game going and Georgia didn’t really find explosive passing plays until the second half.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the 48-7 performance thanks to a dominant defensive showing. But the Bulldogs did not look like the well-oiled machine that averaged 52 points per game in its three postseason games last year. When Beck exited the game

Georgia had a new starting quarterback in Carson Beck and an old face in Mike Bobo calling plays as the team’s offensive coordinator. After scoring only 17 points in the first half, Bobo’s head was buried in the team’s place sheet as he made his way back to the press box as if he were trying to find answers.

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to push the lead to 31-0 and Georgia fans got their long-awaited light show, as it was the first Georgia night game since a 2021 game against South Carolina.

Georgia has a long way to go in its 2023 season. This is a team that wants to be playing its best at the end of the season, not running a 4-minute mile in the opening mile of a marathon.

But you don’t have to run a 10-minute mile either, especially against an FCS foe in UT-Martin.

For a team that has championship operations and finished last year with an unblemished record, Saturday night was far from perfect for Georgia.

But there’s a long way to go and plenty of time to get better for the Bulldogs. Not just Beck, Bobo and the offensive line, but the whole team as well.

Carson Beck flashes good and not so good in first start

Cash Jones also caught 4 passes out of the backfield.

Most concerning though was that Georgia’s offensive front never really seemed to push around the UT-Martin front. The group didn’t give up a sack, but it was not the kind of showing you’d expect from an offensive line that has been touted as one of the best in the country.

Beck wasn’t working with a complete arsenal on Saturday but there were still some solid moments from Georgia’s skill players. And of course the usual brilliance from Bowers.

Georgia football defense up to its usual tricks

Even for a defense that has to replace multiple All-Americans and multiple first-round picks, Georgia’s defense showed once again why it has been the program’s calling card in recent seasons.

The Skyhawks were held to just 4.0 yards per play and did not reach the red zone until their final drive of the evening. They went 2 of 13 on third down on the night, with Mykel Williams and Darris Smith teaming up for a sack for Georgia.

The lone turnover came late in the game, with freshman Kyron Jones picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown in his first career game as a Georgia Bulldog.

Georgia was noticeably thinner at wide receiver. Ladd McConkey, De’Nylon Morrissette and Jackson Meeks all did not dress. Meanwhile, senior Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint did not play in the game. Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested this offseason for a speeding arrest.

Kamari Lassiter got the start after missing much of camp with a foot injury. The other defensive starters were: Mykel Williams, Zion Logue, Naz Stackhouse, Chaz Chambliss, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Xavian Sorey, Daylen Everette, Tykee Smith, Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

Linebacker Smael Mondon did play but he was limited to just a third-down role.

Earnest Greene got the start at left tackle and played the entire first half at the position. Georgia played plenty of 12 personnel, giving Delp plenty of reps.

Running back Daijun Edwards did not play on the afternoon, as he had been dealing with a knee sprain. He did dress out.

Peyton Woodring was the team’s starting placekicker. He connected on a 22-yard field goal attempt before halftime. Jared Zirkel had kickoff duties. Mekhi Mews was the team’s punt returner. His longest return went for 13 yards. He also returned a kickoff 31 yards.

There was one number change, with Xavier Truss wearing No. 77. Devin Willock wore that jersey last year, as Saturday was the first game since his passing.

Georgia returns to action next Saturday against Ball State. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kick.

