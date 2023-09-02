Georgia football opens the 2023 season against UT-Martin to start the college football season. Below you can find live updates, score, analysis, injury news and more for the Week 1 game.
Georgia will start Carson Beck at quarterback, as he steps in for Stetson Bennett. Georgia has won the last two national championships.
Georgia football-UT Martin live updates, score, analysis
3 p.m. ET: At last, game day for the Georgia Bulldogs is here and they will get to open the season with a night game. Georgia famously did not have a home night game during the 2022 season.
While the game is expected to be a blowout for the Bulldogs, many eyes will be on who plays and who doesn’t for Georgia. The Bulldogs have a lengthy injury list coming off of a physical fall camp.