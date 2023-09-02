Tennessee-Martin
    Final
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football opens the 2023 season against UT-Martin to start the college football season. Below you can find live updates, score, analysis, injury news and more for the Week 1 game.

Georgia will start Carson Beck at quarterback, as he steps in for Stetson Bennett. Georgia has won the last two national championships.

Georgia football-UT Martin live updates, score, analysis

3 p.m. ET: At last, game day for the Georgia Bulldogs is here and they will get to open the season with a night game. Georgia famously did not have a home night game during the 2022 season.

While the game is expected to be a blowout for the Bulldogs, many eyes will be on who plays and who doesn’t for Georgia. The Bulldogs have a lengthy injury list coming off of a physical fall camp.

Among those who have been battling injuries include Kamari Lassiter (foot), Smael Mondon (foot), Daijun Edwards (knee) and Kendall Milton (hamstring). Of those four, Milton is the most likely to play for Georgia, though if this were a bigger game, the other would likely be available.

The running back position will be worth watching in particular on Saturday as Georgia is thin at the position. The Bulldog saw sophomore Branson Robinson suffer a season-ending knee injury in August. With Milton and Edwards questionable, Georgia will lean on Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson and walk-on Cash Jones.

Georgia is also expected to be without three highly-touted freshmen on Saturday, as tight end Lawson Luckie is out with an ankle injury, linebacker Raylen Wilson is dealing with a knee injury and Joenel Aguero has a hamstring injury. All three are expected to return at some point during the 2023 season but Saturday would’ve been a valuable chance for them to gain experience.

Of the freshmen that will play, look for outside linebacker Damon Wilson, running back Roderick Robinson and defensive lineman Jordan Hall.

Beck will get the start at quarterback and lead the first-team offense out onto the field. But back-ups Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are likely to play as well on Saturday. Beck is the only quarterback of the three to have completed a pass for Georgia to this point and Georgia will be eager to get this group some experience.

The Bulldogs take on Ball State next week before opening SEC play against South Carolina on Sept. 16. Both games will be at home.

Georgia football Week 1 injury report against UT-Martin.

  • Branson Robinson -- patella tendon, out for the season
  • Lawson Luckie -- ankle, out
  • Jackson Meeks -- foot, out
  • Earnest Greene -- ankle, probable
  • Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- foot, probable
  • Ladd McConkey -- back, probable
  • Smael Mondon -- foot, questionable
  • David Daniel-Sisavanh -- turf toe, questionable
  • Kendall Milton -- hamstring, questionable
  • Daijun Edwards -- MCL sprain, questionable
  • Kamari Lassiter -- foot, questionable
  • De’Nylon Morrissette -- groin, questionable
  • Raylen Wilson -- knee, doubtful
  • Joenel Aguero -- hamstring, doubtful
  • Chris Peal -- turf toe, doubtful
  • AJ Harris -- undisclosed

Georgia football-UT Martin: Game time for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-UT Martin game is set for a 6 p.m. ET start time.

Georgia football-UT Martin: TV channel for Week 1 game

The Georgia football-UT Martin game will be broadcast on ESPN + and SEC Network +. Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray and Ashley ShahAhmadi are calling the game. The game against UT-Martin is not available on traditional TV and will have to be streamed.

