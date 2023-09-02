Among those who have been battling injuries include Kamari Lassiter (foot), Smael Mondon (foot), Daijun Edwards (knee) and Kendall Milton (hamstring). Of those four, Milton is the most likely to play for Georgia, though if this were a bigger game, the other would likely be available.

The running back position will be worth watching in particular on Saturday as Georgia is thin at the position. The Bulldog saw sophomore Branson Robinson suffer a season-ending knee injury in August. With Milton and Edwards questionable, Georgia will lean on Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson and walk-on Cash Jones.

Georgia is also expected to be without three highly-touted freshmen on Saturday, as tight end Lawson Luckie is out with an ankle injury, linebacker Raylen Wilson is dealing with a knee injury and Joenel Aguero has a hamstring injury. All three are expected to return at some point during the 2023 season but Saturday would’ve been a valuable chance for them to gain experience.

Of the freshmen that will play, look for outside linebacker Damon Wilson, running back Roderick Robinson and defensive lineman Jordan Hall.

Beck will get the start at quarterback and lead the first-team offense out onto the field. But back-ups Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are likely to play as well on Saturday. Beck is the only quarterback of the three to have completed a pass for Georgia to this point and Georgia will be eager to get this group some experience.