LEXINGTON, Ky., — With Georgia playing its first road game of the season, the Bulldogs also unveiled their first travel roster of the season.

Georgia is only able to bring 74 players with them to Kentucky per SEC rules.

“Just a numbers game of special teams,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “I mean, with 74, you’re not usually talking about starters. You’re talking about a travel roster of guys that are going to be, you know, emergency players, have to go in, lose somebody. We’ve been up there before and had a couple injuries and had to fill in with guys back at Kentucky. So, the 65th to the 74th guy are special teams picks and guys that can play on special teams.”

The Bulldogs know they will be without some contributors, as defensive linemen Jordan Hall, Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson were all ruled out prior to Saturday’s game.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football travel roster for Week 3 game against Kentucky

Quarterback: Carson Beck (Sr.), Gunner Stockton (R-Soph.), Jaden Rashada (R-Fr.), Ryan Puglisi (Fr.) (4)

Running back: Cash Jones (Sr.), Trevor Etienne (Jr.), Branson Robinson (R-Soph.), Nate Frazier (Fr.), Chauncey Bowens (Fr.), (5)

Wide receiver: Dominic Lovett (Sr.), Arian Smith (Sr.), Colbie Young (Sr.), Michael Jackson (Sr.), Cole Speer (Jr.), Dillon Bell (Jr.), London Humphreys (Soph.), Anthony Evans (Soph.), Sacovie White (Fr.) (9)

Tight end: Benjamin Yurosek (Sr.), Oscar Delp (Jr.), Lawson Luckie (Soph.), Jaden Reddell (Fr.), Colton Heinrich (Fr.) (5)

Offensive line: Tate Ratledge (Sr.), Xavier Truss (Sr.), Micah Morris (Jr.), Dylan Fairchild (Jr.), Jared Wilson (Jr.), Earnest Greene (R-Soph.), Drew Bobo (R-Soph.), Monroe Freeling (Soph.), Bo Hughley (R-Fr.), Daniel Calhoun (Fr.), Jahzare Jackson (Fr.) (11)

Defensive line: Nazir Stackhouse (Sr.),, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Jr.),) Christen Miller (R-Soph.), Jordan Hall (Soph.), Gabe Harris (Soph.), Jamaal Jarrett (R-Fr.), Xzavier McLeod (R-Fr.) Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Fr.), Jordan Thomas (Fr.), Nnamdi Ogboko (Fr.) (10)

Inside linebacker: Smael Mondon (Sr.), Jalon Walker (Jr.), Terrell Foster (R-Soph.), Raylen Wilson (Soph.), CJ Allen (Soph.), Justin Williams (Fr.), Chris Cole (Fr.) (7)

Outside linebacker: Chaz Chambliss (Sr.), Damon Wilson (Soph.), Samuel M’Pemba (Soph.), Quintavius Johnson (Fr.) (4)

Cornerback: Daylen Everette (Jr.), Julio Humphrey (R-Soph.), Daniel Harris (Soph.), Ellis Robinson (Fr.), DeMello Jones (Fr.) (5)

Safety: Dan Jackson (Sr.), Malaki Starks (Jr.), JaCorey Thomas (R-Soph.), Jake Pope (R-Soph.)Joenel Aguero (Soph.), Chris Peal(R-Fr.), Kyron Jones (R-Fr.), KJ Bolden (Fr.) (8)

Specialists: Beau Gardner (Sr.), Will Snellings (R-Fr.), Peyton Woodring (Soph.), Charlie Ham (Sr.), Brett Thorson (Jr.) (5)

Among the notable players that did not travel include Troy Bowles, Justyn Rhett and Nitro Tuggle.