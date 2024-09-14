LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Daniel Harris traveled with the Georgia Bulldogs for Saturday’s game against Kentucky, a UGA spokesperson confirmed. Whether or not Harris plays remains unknown.

The sophomore cornerback from Miami was jailed Thursday night after police charged him with reckless driving for allegedly driving 106 miles per hour at 10:05 p.m. on the Highway 10 Loop, also known as the Athens Perimeter. Harris also received four other traffic citations. He was released on a $50 cash bond at 11:49 p.m.

The Bulldogs flew to Lexington from the Athens’ Ben Epps Airport Friday afternoon.

Harris was not included on the Friday night SEC Availability Report. Meanwhile, Georgia defensive stars Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson were listed as “out” on that report. Georgia’s final availability report must be posted 90 minutes before tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Harris is a backup to Julian Humphrey at field corner, the cornerback position opposite of Dylan Everette, but shares snaps almost evenly. Ellis Robinson, a freshman from New Haven, Connecticut, who was a 5-star prospect when he signed last December, is expected to absorb Harris’ snaps if he does not play.

SEC rules allow only 74 players to dress out for conference games.