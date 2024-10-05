ATHENS — The Georgia football program has put out its final availability report prior to Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Defensive tackle Jordan Hall was listed as a game-time decision. He has not yet played in a game this season following preseason surgery.

Georgia did get back Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson back to help out on the defensive line last week. Williams is listed as a game-time decision, as is center Jared Wilson.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on how Hall is doing on Wednesday.

“Yeah, Jordan’s continuing to progress and working hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday. “I mean, he does indy drills, he takes reps. He’s dealing with a little bit of pain there, and he’s just trying to get comfortable to tolerate that. I mean, it’s a very unique thing where he had both legs, not just one, which that’s compounded the issue a little bit for him.”

Wide receivers London Humphreys and Sacovie White are both available after having missed last week’s game against Alabama.

Tate Ratledge, Roderick Robinson and Smael Mondon are all out. Ratledge is recovering from ankle surgery, while Robinson is out after Toe surgery. Mondon’s injury has not been disclosed but he was spotted on crutches and had a boot on his left foot.

Georgia enters Saturday as a 21-point favorite over the rival Auburn Tigers. Georgia is coming off its first loss of the season, as the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-34.

Saturday’s game is a 3:49 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report for Auburn