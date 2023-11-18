KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — Georgia’s offensive line finally seemed to be getting healthy, only for starting right guard Tate Ratledge to go down with a left knee injury in the first quarter.

Ratledge had his left knee rolled up on during the first play of Georgia’s third drive of the game. Ratledge has started every game for Georgia in each of the past two seasons for the Bulldogs.

When Ratledge went down, Georgia moved Dylan Fairchild to Ratledge’s spot at right guard, with Micah Morris coming in at left guard.

Georgia has rotated Morris and Fairchild at the left guard position throughout the season.

The Bulldogs did see Amarius Mims make his return to the starting lineup, as Mims took over at the right tackle position. Earnest Greene started at left tackle, with Xavier Truss also rotating in.

This was Ratledge’s first ever playing time at Tennessee, as he missed the 2021 game with a foot injury. Ratlege grew up a Tennessee fan and was looking forward to playing in Neyland Stadium.

“I think some things as a competitor is what you look forward to,” Ratledge said earlier in the week. “Going into an amazing environment that almost every SEC team has. Going in there and it’s you against the world basically when you go into a place like that. I think that feeling as a competitor is amazing.”

The Bulldogs led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.