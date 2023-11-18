KNOXVILLE, Tenn., — The Georgia football team takes on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 12 college football game. Below you can find information on the score, analysis, live updates and injury news.

Georgia football is 10-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 1 team. Tennessee is 7-3 and ranked No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, score, analysis for Week 12 game

12:30 p.m. ET update: The Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue their unbeaten run when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers. It will be worth watching how the Georgia offense plays, especially as this unit continues to get healthy.

Brock Bowers made his return to the lineup last week against Ole Miss, catching 3 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

“He wanted to get back. I don’t think, it was never a rush. You don’t rush an injury back, especially not somebody like that,’ Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You have markers to hit. When you hit the markers, you go to the next marker. Once you hit the four markers, then it becomes are you capable of playing at a higher level enough level to contribute to the team? It was never about a number of days. It was about the markers. He could click those off and move to the next step each time. He felt like he had the confidence to go out there and play and he did that.”

The Bulldogs also saw offensive tackle Amarius Mims return to action after missing the previous six games with an ankle injury. The offensive line has become a position of strength in his absence.

With Mims back on the field, Georgia has seven offensive linemen it feels comfortable playing.

“He’s been good. He played good. He feels more comfortable with each day,” Smart said on Tuesday. “The highs and lows of that injury are common. He feels good.”

Georgia’s defense will be missing some key contributors, as the Bulldogs are expected to be without inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and cornerback Julian Humphrey. Dumas-Johnson suffered a forearm injury in the win over Missouri, while Humphrey is dealing with a collarbone injury he suffered against Ole Miss.

Georgia is waiting to see the status of defensive tackle Warren Brinson. He is dealing with a calf injury that caused him to leave the Ole Miss game.

“Warren had a calf injury. We’re hopeful to get him back,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He really hasn’t been able to do much this week. He felt it in the game some, but we’re hopeful to get him back. He was out there today moving around.”

Georgia football-Tennessee injury news

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Darris Smith, away from the team -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

CJ Smith, knee -- out

Warren Brinson, calf -- questionable

Brock Bowers, ankle -- probable

Amarius Mims, ankle -- probable

Georgia football-Tennessee game time for Week 12

The Georgia football-Tennessee game is set for a 3:39 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel for Week 12

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will air on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will broadcast the game.