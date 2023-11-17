Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2076 (Nov. 16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about his anticipation for an intense atmosphere when UGA visits Tennessee on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Josh Heupel hypes ‘electric atmosphere’ for UGA game

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans were credited with creating an intense atmosphere last November when Tennessee visited UGA. The Vols fell victim to numerous pre-snap penalties and seemed legitimately rattled by the hostile environment generated by Bulldogs fans.

The hope in Knoxville this week is that Tennessee fans can return the favor this Saturday when the Dawgs get their turn to be the road team. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel certainly believes that will be the case.

On today’s show, I’ll share what Heupel said on that topic this week, and explain how UGA coach Kirby Smart plans on using Georgia’s game plan to quiet the crowd.

15-minute mark: I mock Florida after four-star defensive lineman Nasir Johnson flipped from the Gators to UGA earlier this week.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Dan Mullen addressing possible interest in returning as Mississippi State coach.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.