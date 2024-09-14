LEXINGTON, Ky., — The No. 1 Georgia football team takes on the Kentucky Wildcats in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, analysis and the score for the Week 3 game.

Georgia enters the game 2-0 coming off a win over Tennessee Tech. This will be Georgia’s first SEC game of the season and first road game as well.

Georgia football-Kentucky live updates, score, analysis for Week 3 game

4:30 p.m. ET: Georgia will go on the road for the first time this season and there will be a lot to watch for when it comes to the Georgia roster in the pregame.

The Bulldogs will only be able to bring 74 players with them to Kentucky, with Georgia having to make some tough choices for the travel roster.

“Just a numbers game of special teams,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, with 74, you’re not usually talking about starters. You’re talking about a travel roster of guys that are going to be, you know, emergency players, have to go in, lose somebody. We’ve been up there before and had a couple injuries and had to fill in with guys back at Kentucky. So, the 65th to the 74th guy are special teams picks and guys that can play on special teams.”

The cornerback position will come under scrutiny on Saturday, following the arrest of cornerback Daniel Harris. The sophomore was charged with 5 driving-related misdemeanors, including reckless driving.

Harris did make the trip to Kentucky and was not listed on the availability report provided by Georgia on Friday.

Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey have started the first two games of the season at cornerback, with Harris rotating in. Behind Harris on the depth chart is freshman Ellis Robinson, who could be in for some more snaps today.

Georgia did suspend Trevor Etienne for the opener against Clemson but Smael Mondon, Sacovie White and Bo Hughley were not suspended after also being arrested this offseason on driving-related charges.

Georgia will be short-handed on the defensive line on Saturday, as Jordan Hall, Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson have all been ruled out for the contest. That will put more on the plate of Christen Miller, Nazir Stackhouse and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Georgia football injury report

Mykel Williams -- ankle -- out

Jordan Hall -- leg -- out

Warren Brinson -- lower leg -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Xzavier McLeod -- questionable

Georgia football-Kentucky TV channel for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Kentucky how to watch online, stream Week 3 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Kentucky game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Kentucky odds for Week 3 game

Georgia football is a 22-point favorite against Kentucky. Georgia is 1-1 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 45.5.