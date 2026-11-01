Florida
8
Final
27
Georgia
Auburn Tigers
15
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
45
South Carolina Gamecocks
42
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
25
Mississippi State Bulldogs
3
Final
Texas Longhorns
31
Missouri Tigers
34
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
10
Auburn Tigers
15
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
45
South Carolina Gamecocks
42
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
25
Mississippi State Bulldogs
3
Final
Texas Longhorns
31
Missouri Tigers
34
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
10
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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