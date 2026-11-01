Florida
8
Final
27
Georgia
clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.
ArticleArticle Latest Gameday
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Glenn Schumann gets his flowers from Georgia defense after destructive …
ATLANTA — Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner always seems to be a major talking point when he faces Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart warns the rest of college football after Georgia’s big win …
ATLANTA — Georgia’s offense didn’t play great on Saturday against Florida.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Gunner Stockton hasn’t played well in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s why …
ATLANTA — It’s easy for quarterbacks to say that as long as their team wins, they don’t care about stats. That might not always actually be true, but it’s all part of the job …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Florida coach Jon Sumrall wanted to make tackle in 27-8 loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Jon Sumrall grew so frustrated in Florida’s 27-8 loss to Georgia that he said he wanted to run out on the field himself and make a tackle on Saturday.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Chris Cole, Georgia defense ‘played fast, played hard’ vs. Florida
It almost felt a little like a flashback for Chris Cole.
Sarah Spencer
Leave a Comment