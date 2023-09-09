ATHENS — Georgia saw star defensive back Javon Bullard exit the game following the team’s opening drive against Ball State.

Bullard sustained a left ankle injury and did not return to the game.

“He has an ankle sprain and the severity of it I do not know,” Smart said. “I do know he could not return.”

With Bullard out for almost the entire game, Georgia turned to David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson at the safety position. Georgia got interceptions from Malaki Starks and Tykee Smith.

Georgia did not play Ladd McConkey or Daijun Edwards in the 45-3 win over Ball State. Edwards is dealing with an MCL injury but Smart was confident he could’ve played if needed.

As for McConkey, it was more of the same as far as his lingering back issues.

“It’s still bothering him,” Smart said. “Fighting to get him back, and I know he’s as frustrated as anybody because he certainly wants to get back.”

Georgia saw two new players enter the game on the injury report, with Austin Blaske and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins both missing the game.

Blaske is dealing with an MCL sprain and is expected to be back against either UAB or Auburn. As for Ingram-Dawkins, he’s been dealing with a foot injury since the summer and was wearing a boot on his left foot.

“We shut him down, I think it was two weeks before camp and probably three weeks into camp, I don’t know how long it was, four or five that he didn’t get to do a lot,” Smart said. “He came back, he was functioning good and felt good. He felt it a little bit in last week’s game. We’ve been advised to shut him down right now. He’ll be week to week. We hope to get him back.”

Smart was unsure of what injury defensive lineman Christen Miller suffered in the second half.

Georgia did see linebacker Smael Mondon return to the starting lineup after dealing with a foot injury. He led Georgia in tackles with 4 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will start SEC play next Saturday when the Bulldogs host South Carolina. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.

“A lot of guys contributed. Our goal is to have a lot of guys be able to contribute and I was proud of that,” Smart said. “A lot of good. A lot of things we can continue to work on and we definitely need to be better.”

Georgia football injury report