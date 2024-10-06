ATHENS — While it was a positive day for the Bulldogs in terms of the end result, the injury situation did get a little murkier.

Georgia was without inside linebacker Smael Mondon, who was on crutches and his left foot in a boot. Smart declined to elaborate on the severity of Mondon’s injury, but this is not the first time he has had a foot injury at Georgia.

“Yep, Smael’s injured, and I thought the guys stepped up and did a great job,” Smart said. “Jalon Walker had to play more of an inside linebacker role, which is what we anticipated going into the year. CJ’s banged up, Raylen’s pushing hard. We got to get other guys ready. Terrell, Chris Cole, Justin Williams, they all gotta step up and play.”

Allen and Wilson got the start against Auburn. Wilson and Allen each had 5 tackles in the game, with Wilson having a tackle for loss on a key fourth down.

Georgia was without center Jared Wilson on Saturday, with Drew Bobo starting in place. Bobo was making his first career start, as Wilson was dealing with a foot injury.

“Jared was not able to go, been dealing with a foot injury since last week,” Smart said. “But he felt like he could go in and play. If he had to be the backup and the emergency center, he felt like he could do that. So we were gonna use him as that if we needed to.”

Georgia did see Christen Miller leave the game with a knee injury and was ruled out for the game in the fourth quarter.

“I thought he was fine. I mean, he had ice on his knee, and he played a lot in the game,” Smart said. “So I thought at the point that he was not in, we were already playing other people. So we’ll see.”

Georgia did see London Humphreys return to action after he missed last week’s game with an illness. He had 2 receptions for 40 yards.

“I mean, that was crazy to be where, I mean, I didn’t know how long it was gonna be, and then I get a call that he can play,” Smart said. “I’m like, what? Like, we thought it was gonna be a couple weeks, and then he didn’t even practice — I guess, I don’t know what day it was, Monday, Tuesday. I don’t know. I forget what day he even got cleared, but I mean, he just goes out there, gets back to working. He’s so solid, he’s so reliable, and jumped right back in and did a good job.”

Mykel Williams did end up playing on Saturday, despite being listed as a game-time decision. Jordan Hall, also a game-time decision, did not play.

Georgia was once against without Tate Ratledge and Roderick Robinson.

Georgia has another SEC game next week, with the Bulldogs taking on Mississippi State. That game is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start, with SEC Network broadcasting the game.

Georgia football injury report

Smael Mondon -- lower body -- did not play

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- did not play

Tate Ratledge -- ankle -- did not play

Jordan Hall -- leg -- did not play

Jared Wilson -- foot -- did not play

Christen Miller -- knee -- left game

Mykel Williams -- ankle -- did play

London Humphreys -- sickness -- did play

