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By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
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The ‘They said I wasn’t big enough’ story from Georgia’s big win at Alabama
When Zykie Helton lined up to take the field right before his Georgia football team faced Alabama on Saturday night, he was at the center of it all.
Jeff Sentell
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Social media debates no-call made in Georgia’s win over Alabama
Georgia did something it had not done in 19 years on Saturday night: beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Hunter DeLauder
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Report card: Georgia makes the grade in 20-17 win at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kirby Smart will be ready to get back to work shortly after Georgia arrives back in Athens on Sunday morning after a 20-17 win over Alabama.
Mike Griffith
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Kalen DeBoer praises Gunner Stockton after Tide’s 20-17 loss to Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kalen DeBoer was proud of his young Alabama quarterback, Keelon Russell, but he gave proper credit where it was due after losing to Georgia, 20-17, on …
Mike Griffith
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How physicality and a key blitz aided Georgia’s big SEC road win at Alabama
To break down Georgia’s biggest regular-season win in years, go check the stat sheet. It has all the answers.
Jeff Sentell
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