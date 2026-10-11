clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Instagram
Visit our Instagram page.
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Gameday
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
2 hours ago
The ‘They said I wasn’t big enough’ story from Georgia’s big win at Alabama
When Zykie Helton lined up to take the field right before his Georgia football team faced Alabama on Saturday night, he was at the center of it all.
Jeff Sentell
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
4 hours ago
Social media debates no-call made in Georgia’s win over Alabama
Georgia did something it had not done in 19 years on Saturday night: beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Hunter DeLauder
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
8 hours ago
Report card: Georgia makes the grade in 20-17 win at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kirby Smart will be ready to get back to work shortly after Georgia arrives back in Athens on Sunday morning after a 20-17 win over Alabama.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
11 hours ago
Kalen DeBoer praises Gunner Stockton after Tide’s 20-17 loss to Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kalen DeBoer was proud of his young Alabama quarterback, Keelon Russell, but he gave proper credit where it was due after losing to Georgia, 20-17, on …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
12 hours ago
How physicality and a key blitz aided Georgia’s big SEC road win at Alabama
To break down Georgia’s biggest regular-season win in years, go check the stat sheet. It has all the answers.
Jeff Sentell
Leave a Comment
Cookie Settings