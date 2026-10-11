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15 minutes ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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15 minutes ago
Social media debates no-call made in Georgia’s win over Alabama
Georgia did something it had not done in 19 years on Saturday night: beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Hunter DeLauder
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2 hours ago
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s thrilling win over Alabama
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join …
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4 hours ago
Report card: Georgia makes the grade in 20-17 win at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kirby Smart will be ready to get back to work shortly after Georgia arrives back in Athens on Sunday morning after a 20-17 win over Alabama.
Mike Griffith
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7 hours ago
Kalen DeBoer praises Gunner Stockton after Tide’s 20-17 loss to Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Kalen DeBoer was proud of his young Alabama quarterback, Keelon Russell, but he gave proper credit where it was due after losing to Georgia, 20-17, on …
Mike Griffith
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11 hours ago
Georgia ready to claim No. 1 spot: How the AP Top 25 should look
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Georgia’s 20-17 win over Alabama on Saturday night should move the Bulldogs into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll when it comes out on Sunday.
Mike Griffith
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