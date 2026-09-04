“What’s that coming down the tracks?” Simply a mean machine in red and black.

The 2026 campaign gets underway on Saturday at 3 p.m. for Georgia, which takes on Tennessee State (0-1) inside what will be a scorching Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

While temperatures are expected to exceed triple digits, the Bulldogs will also be looking to bring the heat against the Tigers, hopefully kicking off a season with lofty expectations.

The back-to-back SEC champions are looking not only to defend their conference crown but also to reclaim the national championship.

Georgia once again has talent galore on its roster, with plenty of returning playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton returns for his final season to lead the UGA offense. He will have plenty of skill players around him, such as Nate Frazier, London Humphreys, Lawson Luckie and transfer wideout Isaiah Canion, to put points on the board.

The headliner of this year’s team might just be the defense, which is considered by many to be among the nation’s best units.

With stars at all three levels, including defensive linemen Elijah Griffin, linebackers Raylen Wilson, Chris Cole and defensive backs KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson IV, points are expected to be hard to come by.

“Every game is to not let anybody get in our end zone. That’s the standard here at Georgia,” Wilson said at SEC Media Days in July. “We’re going to continue to uphold that.”

Georgia’s Week 1 hype video: