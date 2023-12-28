FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Carson Beck processes things quickly at quarterback, and apparently where his career decisions are concerned, too.

Beck announced on Dec. 18 he would be returning for another season at Georgia, but the rising SEC says he knew two nearly weeks before then he would be back in Athens.

“I think I knew, truly, a few days after the (Dec. 2) game,” Beck said. “In my heart I knew exactly what I wanted to do and what I was going to do, I just had to talk to people and make sure everyone was in agreement with what I wanted to do.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, like any other coach, would surely sign off on getting a returning starter back with the sort of NFL talent Beck possesses.

Beck attempted to explain at his Orange Bowl media session on Thursday some of the other factors in his decision to come back.

“The biggest thing for me was obviously coming back, playing with the guys, obviously the camaraderie we have in the locker room, that’s a huge part, and it’s hard to just leave that,” Beck said.

“I feel like the chemistry we have, the standard that we’ve set, a lot of those things led me to coming back and wanting to do this again with the players around me.”

That said, Beck said the conversation might have been different had Georgia won the SEC Championship Game over Alabama.

“I feel like if we hadn’t have lost that game, maybe this would be different,” Beck said. “Obviously that’s the way things panned out ,and mentally that had an effect on my decision.

“There was a lot of conversations with my family and coaches and people I trust and confide in with a huge decision like that.”

The certainty of leading a team next season, as opposed to the uncertainty of what Beck’s role would have been in the NFL as a projected second-day draft pick also factored in.

“That was part of it, too, I waited three years and didn’t play, and obviously I’ve gotten the opportunity to play this season and it’s fun,” Beck said. “It’s a lot more fun to be on the field than not be on the field.”

Beck was understandably vague when it came to the negotiations involved in his return to Georgia outside of conceding that NIL dealings are a part of what comes with being in his position.

“Being the quarterback at the university of Georgia, there’s going to be NIL opportunities,” Beck said, “but that was never a factor in coming back.”