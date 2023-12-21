It’s an “overwhelming” time for Florida State Mike Norvell, but his players are doing their part in Orange Bowl practices.

“It’s an overwhelming time for really all of us, players, coaches,” Norvell said during his Thursday media interview.

“When you think about signing day yesterday, transfer portal, preparing and doing all the things for the bowl game, it’s difficult.”

The Seminoles had with the No. 9 recruiting class on signing day, their best since 2017 when Jimbo Fisher landed the No. 6 recruiting class.

Florida State took a hit on Wednesday when KJ Bolden, a 5-star prospect Kirby Smart had been recruiting since his ninth grade year, reportedly declined a large, undisclosed amount of money to play for the Seminoles and chose to sign with UGA for less.

Bolden’s de-commitment from the ACC school and decision to remain in his home state to compete for Georgia in the SEC made national headlines.

Norvell, who went just 3-6 his first season in Tallahassee before improving the team’s mark to 5-7 in 2021, 10-3 in 2022 and 13-0 this season, did not address that difficult loss.

Instead, the fourth-year Seminoles head coach led off talking about how much he has liked what he has seen in Florida State’s practices as they prepare for the 4 p.m. game on Dec. 30 against Georgia in Hard Rock Stadium.

“I really like the mindset which our guys are bringing and the way they are pushing themselves throughout these practices,” Norvell said. “I think we’ve definitely gotten better throughout it.”

Norvell was asked yet again about the “hurt” of his team missing the four-team CFP, and his messaging for moving past that adversity.

“It’s still our opportunity, you get to play against a great opponent, you get to play in the 90th Orange Bowl, which is a special, special game,” Norvell said.

“I don’t ever want to make it about THAT,

It’s what’s in front of us. Yes, we all are hurt, all of that was real coming out of the championship weekend.

“But at the end of the day the good lord blessed us with an opportunity, I mean, go be better.”

The Seminoles will arrive in Miami on Sunday with the Bulldogs arriving the next day.

Florida State, which went 13-0 this season and is ranked No. 5, brings a 19-game win streak into the action against 12-1, No. 6-ranked Georgia.