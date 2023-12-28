FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Players play, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint epitomizes that as much as anyone in the Georgia football program.

The Bulldogs’ fourth-year receiver made it clear he’s looking forward to the 4 p.m. showdown against Florida State on Saturday in the Orange Bowl.

“These guys are undefeated, they haven’t lost a game this year,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said, asked what he expected in the game. “They have pride, everyone has pride in their school.

“They’re not just going to roll their helmet on the field, they are going to come play football, and so are we.”

The Georgia offense has watched plenty of film on the Seminoles, who ranked No. 2 in the nation in pass efficiency defense.

“What makes them so good is they are fast, they are physical and they play hard as hell,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “They don’t give up on plays, even if it’s a bad play, all 11 guys are going to run to the ball.

“When you have guys around the ball, things tend to happen.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint clearly isn’t looking past the game on Saturday, but there are plenty of questions about his future and that of this Georgia program.

Rosemy-Jacksaint future

If Rosemy-Jacksaint goes pro, he will most likely get drafted on the third day provided he doesn’t run excessively slow at the NFL Combine.

But there’s still a chance Rosemy-Jacksaint might opt to come back.

“No decision yet, I really don’t know,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “(Beck’s return) is something I take into account, it’s not the only thing, but I’m not focused on it. I’m just focused on this last game and getting the ‘W.’ "

Rosemy-Jacksaint is not the most explosive receiver, but his physicality and special teams abilities make him an attractive addition — as does the personality that comes out when he talks about his love for football.

“I know I could play safety,” he said, asked what position he would be at if he couldn’t play receiver. “I know I could play safety, I played defense my whole life growing up until high school, and then it was just receiver.

“But before that I was playing safety, I was playing corner, I was playing, D-tackle, outside linebacker, I swear. I’ll play everything on defense and everything on offense, quarterback, running back — except for O-Line.”

View on Beck’s growth

Rosemy-Jacksaint has had a front-row seat for Beck’s development at Georgia over the past four seasons.

“He’s always had the arm talent, always been smart, always had the leadership, it’s just his confidence and how it’s come on and just been brewing from the first game to the last game this year,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said on Thursday.

“You see the confidence come out of him each week, he’s more comfortable changing plays, getting us in the right plays and changing protections.

“He became more vocal as the year went on and became the leader we needed him to me.”

Mike Bobo’s offense

Rosemy-Jacksaint isn’t among those who note much difference in the Bulldogs’ offense since Mike Bobo took over play calling duties.

“I’ve been in this offense for four years, and it’s been the same offense,” Rosemy-Jacksaid said. “Obviously Coach Bobo has his nuances on what he likes to do.

“But for the most part, conceptually, it’s the same plays.”