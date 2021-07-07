Zamir White and Tykee Smith arrive on Cameo

Are you looking for a creative birthday present for your favorite Georgia fan? Or does this same person need a pep talk before football season? If so, check out Cameo.com where you can pay one of Georgia’s current players to record a short video for you for a fee. Several current Bulldogs have signed up for the popular website within the last few days, permitted to do so by the NCAA’s new rules for name, image and likeness (NIL). For example, Tykee Smith, the West Virginia transfer who will become a household name among Bulldogs fans by the end of the season for his physical style of play at defensive back, is charging $50 per Cameo.

UGA running back Zamir White seems like a steal at $24 per Cameo. In these videos, it’s your job to provide the script, or clearly state what you want said. Then the actors craft it in their own words. Honestly, if you’ve ever seen the past Cameo videos involving NFL players/coaches and Hollywood actors, some of the scripts are pretty hilarious with what is said. So it will be interesting to see how far the college athletes go … without providing bulletin-board material for other teams. For me, I predict many other Georgia athletes will be signing up for Cameo very soon. It’s a very easy way to make money, it’s good practice for future marketing deals, and it’s a great deal/memory for die-hard UGA fans, as long as it’s $50 or less. JT Daniels is about to get paid