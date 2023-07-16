Ranking the Top 10 Georgia wins under Kirby Smart

I ended up not including that Clemson game in my Top 10, though maybe it would be ranked 10B.
There were several other games that made it into friends’ Top 10 lists, but not into mine. One of those “honorable mention” contests was last year’s season-opening stomping of Oregon in Atlanta. Also, both Scott and Tim said they’d include the 2022 SEC title game win over LSU, but that one didn’t quite make my list.
Running back Elijah Holyfield dives into the end zone for a score during the 2017 win over Florida in Jacksonville. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Joe Robbins/Dawgnation)
Other honorable mentions: the 2018 win over Florida (52-7, the largest Georgia margin of victory in the series), the 2021 win over Florida (which helped get Dan Mullen fired, as Scott noted), the pandemic season Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati and the 2017 game in Neyland Stadium against Tennessee, a 41-0 Georgia victory that marked the first time since 1994 that the Vols had been shut out.
My grandnephew Gabe Rudd included the 2021 win over Arkansas on his list (at No. 5) because “the atmosphere was crazy, the hype for the game was crazy, due to both teams being Top 10, and then Georgia just completely waxed them, like they were a no-name school. But, overall, the atmosphere is what made that game as good as it was.”
And Scott threw in a wild-card choice, the 2016 Liberty Bowl win over TCU, because it was “the game that helped convince [Nick] Chubb, [Sony] Michel, et al. that Kirby was building something and the 2017 team could be special.” However, he added, “if I were to sub it, I’d probably go with a win over the Gators, agreeing with your 2017 choice.”