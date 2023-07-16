Ranking the Top 10 Georgia wins under Kirby Smart

From the start, I was pretty sure the national championship win over Alabama was going to be atop my list, and I found that my friends all ranked that game first, too, mainly because of the opponent.

As Scott Peacocke, one of my game-day texting buds, put it: “Absolutely has to be Bama. Got two giant gorillas off our back in one night,” referring to the 41 years since Georgia last had won a national championship and how it snapped a string of losses to Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, going back to the 2007 overtime win in Tuscaloosa.

Yeah, it’s true that in the immediate aftermath of the total domination of TCU for a second straight national title, many Georgia fans were saying the 65-7 win was the greatest Dawgs game of all time. But, a few months later, looking at the big picture, the weakness of the Horned Frogs makes that game pale a little in comparison with the previous year’s win over Bama.

Mecole Hardman returns a kick during the Rose Bowl semifinal game against Oklahoma. (Reann Huber/AJC) (Reann Huber /Dawgnation)

Because of that, second place on my list was in flux for a while. Joel Provano, also in my game-day texting group, said he’d put the win over TCU at No. 2, “just because it was a national championship game. And no one really expected it to be such a beatdown. They had beaten Meechigan, after all, even if it took some luck and bad calls to do it.”

Also, Joel said, “I just have a hard time ranking a playoff win over a second-straight title win,” though he conceded, “there’s a good case either way.”