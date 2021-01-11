Would you like to receive DawgNation news alerts? Excellent! News alerts will be displayed in your browser.

Top Georgia basketball signee K.D. Johnson announces he’s eligible to play

Tom Crean and the Georgia basketball team got good news on Monday.
Connor Riley

The Georgia basketball team got some much needed good news on Monday as freshman guard K.D. Johnson announced on Instagram that he is eligible to return for the Bulldogs.

Johnson did not play in Georgia’s first 10 games due to an academics issue.

Johnson was the Bulldogs top-rated signee in the 2020 class, as he was the No. 95 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Johnson played for Hargrave Miltary Academy. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 26.7 points and 7.4 assists while at Hargrave.

The Bulldogs have gotten off to a rough start in SEC play, losing their first three games to Mississippi State, LSU and Arkansas. The last of those defeats came on Saturday against the Razorbacks, when Georgia lost 99-69.

“I didn’t like our spirit and energy—I think it hurt us in both,” Crean said on Saturday following the loss. “We didn’t respond when they came out and it was a six point game at half. We didn’t respond when they jumped on us there a little bit, that’s what bothers me the most. There was a lack of response so it affects offense and defense.”

Georgia is 7-3 on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Wednesday when they take on Auburn. The Tigers are also winless in SEC play so far, but they did get back star freshman guard Sharfie Cooper on Saturday. The game is set for a 7 p.m. start at Stegeman Coliseum.

 

