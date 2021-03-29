Georgia sports roundup: Men’s swimming takes home fourth at NCAA championships, Men’s Golf wins tournament

The men’s swimming and diving team had one of the best NCAA championship finishes in program history, as their 268 points was good for fourth place in the event this weekend. Texas came in first with 595 points. California took second with 568 points and Florida finished in third with 367 points.

The only time Georgia finished with more points in a championship meet came back in 1997 when the Bulldogs finished with 297 points.

“We are extremely proud of what this team has accomplished,” said Tom Cousins Swimming & Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle . “Our guys were ready, and they fought hard every session for four days. It was a hard-fought battle and our goals from the beginning of the year were met. It is a great night for Georgia.”

Georgia was the only school to finish in the top 10 in both the men’s and women’s championship, as the women came in eighth place.

On the final night of the event, Georgia was led by freshman Jake Magahey, who came in second place in the 1,650 freestyle. Magahey had earlier won the 500 freestyle for Georgia. The Bulldogs earned a total of 34 All-American honors over the course of the event.

Men’s golf wins second tournament of the season

The Georgia men’s golf team won in dominant fashion this weekend, as the No. 10 Bulldogs won the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship by 10 strokes.

Georgia was led by junior Eli Scott, who shot a career-best 9-under par. That effort was good for second place overall as an individual.

“This really was a team victory in every sense,” Georgia head coach Chris Haack said. “We got contributions from everyone in the lineup. If someone was having an off day, someone else picked up the slack. That’s the team concept to the letter. I am so proud of our guys for battling through not only a tough field but tough conditions. We can really build off a win like this.”

Georgia’s first win this season came back in November as a part of the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate. It was also the 66th win of head coach Chris Haack’s career.

The Bulldogs have just one more regular-season tournament, as they will play in the Country Club of Birmingham Invitational. The SEC championships are set for April 20-25 in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Women’s tennis continues to dominate

The Georgia women’s tennis team picked up another SEC win on Sunday, beating No. 16 Vanderbilt 4-2. It was only the second time in Georgia’s eight SEC matches this season that the No. 3 Bulldogs dropped a point.

Vanderbilt won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead. But Georgia came away with wins in singles on courts No. 3, 6 and 4 before No. 1 ranked singles player Katarina Jokic picked up a three-set victory on court No. 1 to clinch the match.

The win was Georgia’s seventh over a top-25 team this season and the Bulldogs now sit at 12-1 on the season. Georgia has four SEC matches left in the regular season, with all of them coming at home. The Bulldogs are 8-0 in SEC matches this spring, dropping just three points in those contests.

Georgia takes on Missouri on Friday and then hosts Arkansas on Sunday.

