Georgia football Next Generation: Top-rated kicker Peyton Woodring brings more than a big leg to Athens

This is the 10th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the “Next Generation” of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. The 247Sports Composite had Peyton Woodring as the nation’s no. 1 K and the No. 1824 overall prospect. The On3 Industry Ranking saw him as the No. 2 kicker nationally and the No. 1851 overall recruit. ========================================== Louisiana native Peyton Woodring graduated from Ascension Episcopal last month. He finally moved to Athens last week.

The young man also finished off another all-region season on the baseball diamond. Then he brought the leg that has kickest the longest field goal (60 yards) in Louisiana high school football history to Athens. The ‘Dawgs won a back-and-forth battle with Alabama for Woodring last summer. He finished up as the nation’s top kicker for the 247Sports Composite and was No. 2 nationally for the On3 Industry Ranking. Woodring also played a role in the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 punter Drew Miller to UGA in the 2024 class.

Those two had built up a relationship over the years going to various camps. Miller will fit in nicely taking the snap from 2023 preferred walk-on Will Snellings and holding for Woodring down the road. Those opening paragraphs do a lot to frame the narrative of Georgia bringing in a dynamite special teams weapon to compete with Jared Zirkel for the kicker job during summer drills and fall camp. Woodring has the ability to help the ‘Dawgs immediately either as the primary kicker or as a kickoff specialist. He can really launch his kickoffs with great hang time.

He also knows there is a strong standard of great kickers at Georgia over the years. Woodring knows some of those very big names like Rodrigo Blankenship, Billy Bennett, Kevin Butler, Marshall Morgan, Jack Podlesny, Rex Robinson and Blair Walsh, to name a few. “There have been great kickers before me at Georgia,” Woodring said. “The plan is always to beat them, though. I want to be the best kicker that’s ever kicked at Georgia. I mean that’s the goal. Just to keep working at that and try to create my own legacy there as they have created theirs.” I’d consider Woodring to be the signee in the 2023 class with the shortest path to a starting job in Athens. He’s a scholarship kicker so that automatically puts him in the ring for a spot to earn time as the kickoff specialist or the kicker. True freshmen aren’t supposed to start at a place like Georgia. Yet Woodring has the leg talent to do so and the big kicker here is he’s not competing with anybody in that room that was the primary guy or had a good portion of the rotational reps last fall. Podlesny is off to the NFL. Zirkel does have a large body of practice work as a reserve kicker in Athens. That said, Woodring is closer to being on the first team than anybody else in the 2023 class. If he does earn some time, he will do so in a high-stakes position. The next-to-last game the ‘Dawgs played shows all the evidence in the world why that is a vital role for any championship contender.

There was that missed field goal try from 50 yards. The one that fluttered off to the left as the 2022 and the Ohio State season expired. Georgia also missed two field goals that night against the Buckeyes. Woodring was actually watching that game with other Under Armour All-Americans that night in Orlando. They were already in town practicing for the All-American Game on January 3. “We watched it by the pool last night,” Woodyard said the morning after that game in Orlando. “It was intense. I went crazy. It was awesome. It came down to the kicker. It was a great game overall.” “The importance of the kicker and what it means to winning or losing is showing in these bowl games and playoff games. Definitely. For sure.” He did not miss the last few seconds of the Peach Bowl classic. Woodring was dialed in. “Fireworks were going off here in the background actually and I was focused in on the TV,” Woodring said.