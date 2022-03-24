No. 17 Georgia softball aiming for elite, tops Clemson for first win over ranked opponent

ATHENS — First-year Georgia head softball coach Tony Baldwin had a message for his No. 17-ranked Bulldogs after their walk-off win over Clemson on Wednesday night: Get used to it. It’s a Georgia team (27-4) that returned eight position starters but faced the mammoth task of replacing the cornerstone of the pitching staff and heart of the dugout, Mary Wilson Avant.

Georgia softball has built a reputation of showing up bigger and better than most in the postseason, one of only five programs in the nation to play in three of the past five Women’s College World Series, including last season’s Cinderella run. The 2021 Bulldogs reached the sport’s pinnacle, the eight-team WCWS in Oklahoma City, despite losing seven straight to end the regular season including a first-round loss to Kentucky in the SEC tourney. Indeed, a 7-17 league record was disappointing for a team that flashed enough talent to beat No. 1-ranked Oklahoma by a 7-6 count earlier in the season. Baldwin served nine years on the UGA staff before replacing 21-year veteran Lu Harris-Champer, who retired after leading Georgia to its fifth WCWS appearance and a 34-23 record. RELATED: A look at Harris-Champer retiring from Georgia softball Baldwin hired veteran J.T. D’Amico away from Pac-12 power Washington to help shore up what has traditionally been a rough defense while also adding pop to the recruiting staff.

D’Amico scouted for the Atlanta Braves during a tenure as Eastlake High School baseball coach from 1998-2008 before transition to the Huskies’ elite coaching staff. Former Georgia pitching All-American Chelsea Wilkinson was another key addition coming off the N.C. State staff. Wilkinson was pitching at UGA the most recent time the Bulldogs won the SEC Tournament (2014). Georgia hasn’t won the SEC East Divisional title since 2006, and the most recent SEC regular season crown was in 2005. Sikes, a former Georgia High School Player of the Year, understands the sort of consistency it will take for the Bulldogs’ softball program to join the ranks of the elite. Indeed, head-scratching home losses to Boston University (6-1) and Georgia Tech (12-3, March 15) stand out as evidence that for all the experience in the dugout, there’s a lot of work left to do.

Georgia had won 13 straight over Georgia Tech dating back to 2012 before that loss. “I think we’re going to have momentum going forward, but the game doesn’t know what happened tonight,” Sikes said. “So, this weekend is not going to know what we did tonight. We must stay neutral like Tony [Baldwin] says. We can’t let this high get too high or the lows get too low. We’re not a rollercoaster. We’re just here coasting.” Georgia took two of three on the road at unranked South Carolina prior to getting run-ruled by the unranked rival Yellow Jackets, and next welcome Texas A&M to Jack Turner Stadium this weekend for a three-game set (6 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network), 2 p.m. Sunday). The Aggies (18-10, 1-5 SEC) are one of the five SEC teams outside the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 and were swept at home by No. 6-ranked Florida last week. Admission to Georgia softball games remains free this season.

UGA News