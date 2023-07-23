clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Just like in college football, a Georgia Bulldog is on top of the golf world. Brian Harman, who graduated from Georgia in 2009, won the 2023 Open Championship with 13-under par score. He shot a final round 70 to win his first major.

Harman held a commanding 5-stroke lead heading into the final round, ahead of the likes of Cam Young and Jon Rahm. This is the first professional win for Harman of any kind since 2017.

For winning, Harman gets $3,000,000.

His previous best finish at a major was a tie for second at the 2017 US Open. Harman finished tied for sixth place at last year’s British Open. Prior to Harman’s win, the highest a former Georgia golfer had finished at a major this season was Russell Henley finishing tied for fourth at the 2023 Masters.

ArticleArticle Related
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart offers support to former Georgia golfers Brian Harman, Sepp …
Kirby Smart enjoys playing golf when afforded the opportunity, usually during the month of May when he is not permitted to be out on the road recruiting.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart explains how Georgia approaches freshmen and team culture in …
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart remembers getting his head shaved at Georgia in 1994 as a freshman, and how “dramatic” that felt to him.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier takes jab at Kirby Smart
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Brock Bowers leads Georgia as Bulldogs place 16 on Preseason All-SEC teams
When you’re the conference’s preseason pick to win the SEC, you’re bound to have some talented players. Georgia certainly fits that bill, as 16 were named to either the …
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football machine still humming along despite 2 key transfer …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart offers support to former Georgia golfers Brian Harman, …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier takes jab at Kirby Smart

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart explains how Georgia approaches freshmen and team culture …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Everything Kirby Smart said at 2023 SEC Media Days, from new team …

Connor Riley
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.