Just like in college football, a Georgia Bulldog is on top of the golf world. Brian Harman, who graduated from Georgia in 2009, won the 2023 Open Championship with 13-under par score. He shot a final round 70 to win his first major.

Harman held a commanding 5-stroke lead heading into the final round, ahead of the likes of Cam Young and Jon Rahm. This is the first professional win for Harman of any kind since 2017.

For winning, Harman gets $3,000,000.

His previous best finish at a major was a tie for second at the 2017 US Open. Harman finished tied for sixth place at last year’s British Open. Prior to Harman’s win, the highest a former Georgia golfer had finished at a major this season was Russell Henley finishing tied for fourth at the 2023 Masters.