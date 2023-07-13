clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia track and field star Matthew Boling was awarded a $10,000 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship, making it the first time in program history a men’s track and field athlete has earned the honor.

While Boling is most widely known for his sprinting dominance, he became the first athlete in the history of the conference to be named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of The Year four times.

He won SEC and NCAA championships during his Georgia career and was a 14-time All-American. He holds the school record in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

Boling is the 91st athlete in the history of Georgia Athletics to receive an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. Callie Dickinson from the women’s swimming and diving team also earned one this season as well.

Matthew Boling earns prestigious scholarship from NCAA
