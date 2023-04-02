Georgia softball takes over atop SEC, Sydney Kuma grand slam ignites win over Kentucky

Georgia, 28-6 overall and 8-1 in league play, has won 10 straight games entering its 6 p.m. battle tonight (Sunday) with the No. 16-ranked Wildcats at Jack Turner Stadium. The teams conclude the three-game series on Monday.

ATHENS — Sydney Kuma hit a first-inning grand slam to ignite the Georgia offense as the Bulldogs beat Kentucky 9-5 on Saturday and took over first-place in the SEC standings.

“I don’t think we did a very good job of getting the shutdown inning after we scored, those are some of the things that we talked about; tomorrow we’ll try and do a little bit better.”

Tennessee entered the week the highest ranked of the SEC teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 4, with Arkansas at No. 10, Florida at No. 11 and LSU at No. 14.

It’s worth noting that Oklahoma and Texas, who played for the WCWS championship last year and will join the SEC in 2025, are ranked No. 1 and No. 9, respectively.

Three of Georgia’s six losses this season came at No. 5 Clemson and to No. 6 Stanford.

Georgia top batting averages

Jayda Kearney .400

Lyndi Rae Davis .393