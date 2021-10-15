WATCH: Georgia set up for another massive recruiting weekend ahead of Kentucky game

Some of the names visiting include 5-star defensive end Mykel Williams, 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden and 5-star prospect Travis Hunter. The Bulldogs have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country and just landed a commitment from 4-star tight end Oscar Delp.

For the second time in three weeks, Georgia is hosting College GameDay. The Bulldogs will also have a massive recruiting weekend as well.

Big games and big visit weekends like the one coming up against No. 11 Kentucky help make Georgia an attractive program on a number of levels.

“We certainly get more attraction of players wanting to come to the game,” Smart said. “They’re probably more of an infatuation with saying I want to go to the game because Gameday is there than just I want to go to the game. I think it helps bring attention and kids certainly like that show.”

In addition to building a top recruiting class, Georgia has the No. 1 team in the country. This is the first time since the start of the 2008 season that Georgia has the No. 1 ranking. It is also the fourth game of the season against a ranked team, as Kentucky is the No. 11 team.

It’s also a matchup between the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC. And it should make for a fascinating game, as DawgNation’s Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley and Brandon Adams.

Georgia set up for another massive recruiting weekend ahead of Kentucky game