WATCH: Georgia set up for another massive recruiting weekend ahead of Kentucky game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart] before the Bulldogs’ game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
For the second time in three weeks, Georgia is hosting College GameDay. The Bulldogs will also have a massive recruiting weekend as well.

Some of the names visiting include 5-star defensive end Mykel Williams, 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden and 5-star prospect Travis Hunter. The Bulldogs have the No. 3 recruiting class in the country and just landed a commitment from 4-star tight end Oscar Delp.

Big games and big visit weekends like the one coming up against No. 11 Kentucky help make Georgia an attractive program on a number of levels.

“We certainly get more attraction of players wanting to come to the game,” Smart said. “They’re probably more of an infatuation with saying I want to go to the game because Gameday is there than just I want to go to the game. I think it helps bring attention and kids certainly like that show.”

In addition to building a top recruiting class, Georgia has the No. 1 team in the country. This is the first time since the start of the 2008 season that Georgia has the No. 1 ranking. It is also the fourth game of the season against a ranked team, as Kentucky is the No. 11 team.

It’s also a matchup between the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC. And it should make for a fascinating game, as DawgNation’s Mike Griffith, Jeff Sentell, Connor Riley and Brandon Adams.

Among some of the other topics discussed:

  • Who are the big visitors this weekend?
  • What positions does Georgia need to recruit well?
  • How real is the Travis Hunter speculation?
  • What is the latest on the Georgia football quarterback situation?
  • What is the latest on the Georgia injury situation?
  • What does the loss for Alabama mean for Georgia?
  • What does the College Football Playoff look like right now?

Cover 4 Live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on the various DawgNation platforms.

