Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith reportedly suffers torn ACL, out for 2021 season

Just as Tykee Smith looked to be getting back onto the field, his season now appears to be over. According to a report from On3′s Palmer Thombs , Smith suffered a torn ACL in practice this week.

Smith had been looking to get back into the defensive back rotation as he made his way back to full health.

“He knows the defense, he’s very bright, he’s intelligent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Smith on Tuesday. “I don’t know that he’s 100 percent. He’s been out there practicing and competing, but it’s just tough when you come back from that injury.”

Smith entered the year with high expectations after coming to Georgia as an All-American at West Virginia last season. He also had familiarity with Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae.

Georgia is already thin in the secondary as the Bulldogs are waiting to see if safety Chris Smith will play this week as he deals with a shoulder injury. At the star position, Latavious Brini has started every game for Georgia this season. In the event that Smith can’t go, Georgia would likely turn to Dan Jackson at the safety position.

