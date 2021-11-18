Charleston Southern game presents key opportunity for young Georgia football players

Saturday represents an opportunity for Georgia. While Kirby Smart will never come out and say it, the game against Charleston Southern represents a chance for a number of Bulldogs who don’t normally play a chance to do just that. While snaps at the end of a blowout might not seem valuable, there’s nothing that replaces live reps against an opponent. A number of players have mentioned in the past how valuable seeing the field has been for their development, even as young players that weren’t yet every-down contributors. “The only way to do that is reps and reps on top of reps on top of reps, really fast reps,” Smart said Not slow, not video, not talking. Go out there and do it because you can’t simulate the speed of the game. It happens to these guys and the only way they get better at that is going out there and doing it.”

Some Georgia freshmen already make an every-down impact like tight end Brock Bowers or wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Given we’ve already seen Georgia play in a number of blowouts, we have a decent idea of which players have already separated themselves, and thus stand to benefit from seeing even more reps this weekend. With Georgia, likely bound for the College Football Playoff, this game — along with next week’s game against Georgia Tech — represents the best chance to get some of the players below on the field before they are asked to be contributors for Georgia. Brock Vandagriff Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

With Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels dominating the quarterback airwaves, there’s been little discussion of the 5-star freshman quarterback. To date, Vandagriff has only played in the win against UAB. He’s yet to throw a pass. But given his 5-star status, there is still a curiosity that surrounds Vandagriff. Smart this week gave an update to reporters about how Vandagriff has looked at practice, where he has taking a majority of the scout team reps.

Related: Georgia quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck earn Kirby Smart’s confidence “He’s simulated a lot of these guys that we’ve had,” Smart said. “He’s really athletic, makes throws on the run, very accurate. Competitive. He likes going against that defense each day. He doesn’t always have the best protection. We’re not hitting him either. He’s done a really good job.” Vandagriff will also have to contend with Carson Beck to get reps going on Saturday, but should Georgia handle its business against the Buccaneers, we could get our first look at what Vandagriff looks like throwing the ball in a competitive situation. Chaz Chambliss Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation Due to the suspension of Adam Anderson and then a fourth-quarter injury to Nolan Smith, we actually got to see Chambliss last week in the win over Tennessee. The freshman from Carrolton, Ga., made the most of his extended reps as he notched his first career sack on the final play of the game.