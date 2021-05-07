WATCH: Georgia football might not be done with the transfer portal yet this offseason

Georgia has already seen one player enter the transfer portal since the new rule was passed, as Major Burns did so on Monday.

The transfer portal figures to be very active in the coming months, as the NCAA has now approved the one-time transfer rule.

Burns was a sophomore and expected to be a key depth piece for Georgia while potentially being a starter in the 2022 season. Now he’ll be looking to play elsewhere.

This week also saw Alabama land wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State. If those two teams are having players come and go, expect it to trickle down to the rest of the sport.

While Burns is just the latest Bulldog to enter the portal, Georgia did land defensive back Tykee Smith from West Virginia in April.

Georgia does have room to add to its roster and it has needs that must be addressed. The Bulldogs have no starting experience at the cornerback position, while wide receiver is a concern after the George Pickens injury.

The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith discuss what comes next in the transfer portal and how Georgia might make the most of it.

