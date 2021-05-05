Georgia football podcast: ESPN gives UGA the compliment fans wanted to hear
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,434 (May 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN said about Georgia’s wide receivers in its reassessment of the Bulldogs in its recently-updated preseason top 25.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans are hopeful that the combination of returning starting quarterback JT Daniels working with second-year coordinator Todd Monken will equal big things for the Bulldogs offense. However, one of the remaining unanswered questions lingers at the wide receiver spot -- where it seems fair to wonder if UGA has enough fire power to match the prolific performances of recent national champions such as LSU in 2019 and Alabama this past season.
That’s why a recent compliment for the Bulldogs pass-catching targets in ESPN’s updated preseason top 25 will be well-received by fans. I’ll explain more on today’s show why an ESPN writer likes the Bulldogs’ wideouts, and discuss what that group will need to do to match the recent performances of the nation’s best teams.
10-minute mark: I briefly preview UGA’s season opener vs. Clemson now that the Bulldogs are ranked ahead of the Tigers by ESPN.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The growing hype for UGA-Clemson
- The outlook for Daniels, the wide receivers and the rest of the Bulldogs offense
- And thoughts on the intended transfer of UGA defensive back Major Burns
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn getting mocked for a recruiting graphic on social media.
45-minute mark: I discuss a couple UGA players who had to refute transfer rumors on social media this week.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.