Georgia football podcast: ESPN gives UGA the compliment fans wanted to hear

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans are hopeful that the combination of returning starting quarterback JT Daniels working with second-year coordinator Todd Monken will equal big things for the Bulldogs offense. However, one of the remaining unanswered questions lingers at the wide receiver spot -- where it seems fair to wonder if UGA has enough fire power to match the prolific performances of recent national champions such as LSU in 2019 and Alabama this past season.

That’s why a recent compliment for the Bulldogs pass-catching targets in ESPN’s updated preseason top 25 will be well-received by fans. I’ll explain more on today’s show why an ESPN writer likes the Bulldogs’ wideouts, and discuss what that group will need to do to match the recent performances of the nation’s best teams.