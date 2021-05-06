Georgia football podcast: 5 reasons to be optimistic about UGA’s RBs in 2021
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,435 (May 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why there’s plenty of room for optimism in regards to UGA’s running backs this season.
Beginning of the show: There have only been four running backs taken in the first round over the last three years in the NFL draft. However, all four backs to go in Round One over that span also won national championships during their college careers -- suggesting that, while the running back position might not be as in vogue as it once was in the NFL, high-quality play at the position is still an integral part of the national championship formula at the college level.
I’ll discuss on today’s show how UGA’s running backs compare to the top rushers for some of the recent national champions.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to recap last week’s NFL draft and to look ahead to the Bulldogs who could be selected in the first round next year.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some bold talk from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher regarding Alabama’s Nick Saban, and some thoughts from Saban on the new name, image and likeness laws that are beginning to take shape across the country.
40-minute mark: I discuss UGA climbing in the most recent preseason ranking from CBS.
End of show: I preview a fun announcement on tap for Friday’s show, invite listeners to submit entries for the Golden Shoe award and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Podcast Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.