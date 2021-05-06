Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,435 (May 6, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why there’s plenty of room for optimism in regards to UGA’s running backs this season.

Georgia football podcast: 5 reasons to be optimistic about UGA’s RBs in 2021

Beginning of the show: There have only been four running backs taken in the first round over the last three years in the NFL draft. However, all four backs to go in Round One over that span also won national championships during their college careers -- suggesting that, while the running back position might not be as in vogue as it once was in the NFL, high-quality play at the position is still an integral part of the national championship formula at the college level.

I’ll discuss on today’s show how UGA’s running backs compare to the top rushers for some of the recent national champions.