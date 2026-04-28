Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2695 (April 28, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into Bret Bielema’s latest comments about former UGA running back Josh McCray. Plus, a look at the next prospect UGA is on commit watch for, 5-star TE Jaxon Dollar. Later, DawgNation insiders Jake Fromm and Connor Riley join the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

Big Ten coach apparently still mad at UGA about transfer player

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some recent comments from Illinois coach Bret Bielema calling out Georgia about a transfer player from 2025.

10-minute mark: I explain why UGA might be on commitment watch for a five-star recruit this week.

20-minute mark: I share details of how the Bulldogs made history at the NFL draft this weekend.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including a high-profile quarterback seeking treatment for some problematic gambling behavior.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.