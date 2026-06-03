Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2720 (June 3, 2026) of the podcast, we dive into a recent article from ESPN that holds freshman Kaiden Prothro in high regard and also another pass catching newcomer to the Bulldogs roster. Also, Brandon shouts out UGA athletic director Josh Brooks for a bold move. Plus, we hear from former UGA star Davin Bellamy on how the Dawgs are shaping up.

ESPN makes bold comparison for UGA 5-star freshman

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why ESPN is predicting that a couple of Georgia pass catchers could be among the country’s top newcomers this season, and I explain why five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro is being compared to some of the best players in recent UGA history.

15-minute mark: I briefly shout out UGA athletic director Josh Brooks for his response after the Diamond Dawgs were given some unattractive start times for their Super Regional series vs. Mississippi State this weekend.

25-minute mark: I address some recent recruiting setbacks for Georgia after two highly-ranked in-state offensive linemen committed elsewhere.

35-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s decision not to support the proposed legislation in the Senate as the bill is currently written.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.