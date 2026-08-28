Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2780 (Aug. 28, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about why one Hall of Fame offensive lineman thinks Zykie Helton could be the real deal.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA staffers reportedly raving about incoming freshman behind the scenes

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I explain why the buzz around incoming freshman offensive lineman Zykie Helton continues to grow and discuss why he’s possibly a template for how Georgia should view its recruiting moving forward.

15-minute mark: I have some fun at the expense of Georgia Tech and Florida and examine why the two UGA rivals have been apparently feuding with each other.

25-minute mark: I look at one way in which UGA practices might be different this year than they’ve been in the past.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I make two picks involving Week Zero games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.