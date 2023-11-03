Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2067 (Nov. 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some in the national media might be missing something important at it relates to Georgia as the Bulldogs pursue their third-straight national championship.

Georgia football podcast: The national media might be making a huge mistake about UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is pursuing history this season as it seeks to become the first program in the modern era to win three consecutive national championships. However, some in the national media seem fixated on other storylines at the expense of appreciating what UGA is trying to accomplish.

On today’s show, I’ll use an example from another sport’s history to demonstrate how big a mistake this might prove to be.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA’s issues allowing touchdowns on opening drives this season, and address what the Bulldogs might could do to overcome the problem.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to recap a special honor he received last week and to discuss a touching moment shared with his former coach, Mark Richt.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU coach Brian Kelly speaking out on his hopes for the Tigers to maintain their yearly rivalry with Alabama.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.