Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2690 (April 20, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why there’s more to the Zachariah Branch arrest than we originally heard

Georgia Football Podcast: Zachariah Branch arrest report raises questions with UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: This was recorded on Sunday before Brandon boarded the DawgNation cruise around the same time new details were coming out related to the arrest of former UGA WR Zachariah Branch.

12-minute mark: Brandon discusses the most important developments from G-Day including Georgia’s impressive defensive performance and the solid depth the Dawgs have at some key positions.

21-minute mark: We start at our look at UGA draft profiles with the Dawg who might be taken the highest, OL Monroe Freeling

29-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to breakdown G-Day

40-minute mark: A look at the SEC teams in the ESPN Top 25, starting with Texas and Texas A&M

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.