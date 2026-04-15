Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2687 (April 15, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares Kirby Smart’s response to criticism of Gunner Stockton and what he thinks of Steve Smith’s comments. Brandon will also dive into Smart’s comments about spring practice and potential changes moving forward. Later, DawgNation insiders Mike Griffith and Davin Bellamy join the show.

Kirby Smart fires back at Gunner Stockton criticism

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what Kirby Smart said during an Atlanta radio interview in defense of his quarterback, Gunner Stockton, who received criticism from a prominent former NFL wide receiver this week.

15-minute mark: I share clips of Smart talking about what spring practice could possibly evolve into in the future as G-Day approaches on Saturday.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a funny story involving South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

50-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.