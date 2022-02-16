On The Beat: Georgia football springs forward with Super Bowl QB, Arch Manning watch continues

ATHENS — The drumbeat hasn’t stopped for Georgia football with the Bulldogs and their fans eager to carry on the momentum of a CFP Championship season and Matthew Stafford’s Super Bowl victory. RELATED: 3 takeaways from Georgia football prominence in Super Bowl LVI The Georgia spring drills begin on March 15 leading up to the annual G-Day Game on April 16 at Sanford Stadium.

As much anticipation as there will be to see players perform on the field, it will be interesting to see if coveted 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will be in attendance. The Bulldogs are believed to be in good shape to land the latest member of the Manning Family's football royalty in the form of the 6-foot-4, 215-pound New Orleans Isidore Newman star.

Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas are believed to be the other schools Manning is considering. Manning is the No. 1 overall player and quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings.