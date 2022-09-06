Jeremy Pruitt explains elite Georgia and Alabama levels, reveals one SEC team that could score enough to be a threat

ATHENS — Those wanting to know how Alabama football built a dynasty need look no further than what Kirby Smart has unfolding at Georgia. That was Jeremy Pruitt’s take on the Ingles On The Beat Show on Monday night, when asked how Nick Saban has continued to put one championship contender on the field after another. “I think you can look at what’s going on at Georgia,” Pruitt said, asked how Nick Saban built and maintains an elite program.

Pruitt has first-hand knowledge, as he was on the original staff Saban’s first six years in Tuscaloosa, returning to win a national title in 2017 after a national championship stint at Florida State and two seasons at Georgia. RELATED: Jeremy Pruitt gives insider take on importance of Georgia-Florida game location “Georgia and Alabama have the best players in college football, you can look on draft day,” Pruitt said. “Not to take anything away from anybody’s coaching, but they have really good players, both places have put together really good staffs.”

Saban and Smart are the first to trumpet the importance of recruiting, but they — along with Pruitt — are considered among the top defensive minds in college football. “In Tuscaloosa, just like Athens, Georgia, they will play really good defense,” Pruitt said. “The thing about both teams now is they can score 50 points in a game. “Winning those old dog fights, 12-9, 13-10 they are a thing of the past,” he said.

“I feel like to beat Alabama or Georgia, you’re going have to have to score 30 points, and when you look over the years of coaching against Nick and coaching against Kirby, how many times do their defenses give up 30 points?” Pruitt said looking at the schedules of Alabama and Georgia this season, there’s only one team that stands out as a threat to do score those amount of points. “I think Tennessee might be the only team east of the Mississippi River that can score with Alabama and Georgia,” Pruitt said. “You look at their offensive front, and especially their quarterback position, runing backs and skill positions, (and) Tennessee may have as good of wide receivers as anybody out there.” Georgia’s offense, meanwhile, has opened eyes and impressed many. “Georgia is a team that can beat you three ways: they are gonna play goo defense, Kirby Smart is the head coach, but now they have one of the more explosive offense in college football, and they are going to be good on special teams,” Pruitt said.

“They can win a game 10-9, or they can win a shootout now, so that makes them very dangerous.” Pruitt correctly predicted before the season that Smart would have Georgia ready to play this season. “People don’t realize the advantage Georgia has by having Kirby,” Pruitt said in June. “After you win a national championship it’s so hard, (because) everybody has relief syndrome. RELATED: Jeremy Pruitt explains how Kirby Smart gives UGA winning edge “It’s a new year, so the guys that made All-SEC or All-American the past year, nobody cares, it’s time to do it all over again and Kirby has been through that a couple of times as an assistant coach,” Pruitt said. “He has seen what has happened and knows the pitfalls and the mistakes that can happen the following year, and I think that’s going be key for Georgia this year. “The fact they have a coach that’s been there and done that, so I look for Georgia to avoid some of those pitfalls this year because of Kirby’s experience.”