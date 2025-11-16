Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they seek another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom or call us at 678-645-DAWG (3294) to provide their takes on what the Dawgs need to do to get back to the College Football mountaintop. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s dominating win overTexas.

They say everything is “bigger in Texas,” but deep in the heart of Athens, GA, the only thing bigger for Texas tonight was the margin the Dawgs beat them by this year.

In a game that was being billed as a battle between two powerhouses, the Dawgs clearly separated themselves from their new SEC rival by soundly beating them 35-10. This win not only puts UGA in a great spot heading into the final weeks of the season, it also was a sweep of sorts. The win completes the trifecta of beating the team from Austin for the 3rd time in a year, with this years beat down coming during their first ever visit to Sanford Stadium.

The hyped up night game had its “big” moments for sure, including a play Georgia fans will be talking about for a long time. After a 4th quarter score gave the Dawgs a little bit of breathing room, UGA went for the knockout punch and stunned everyone with the team’s first successful onsides kick since 2013. It was all Horns Down from that point on for UT.

On this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, I'll discuss the key moments that paved the way for the "Texas Trifecta" including Gunner Stockton's continued hot streak that saw him account for a career high, 5 total TDs.

As always, former Dawg, Rodrigo Blankenship joins us, as well as DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell and Jeff Sentell.