This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

New year, but unfortunately the same result from another Georgia playoff game at the Sugar Bowl. Brandon Adams is live on the field at the Superdome in New Orleans to take your calls and break down Georgia’s heartbreaking 39-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. We will hear from Kirby Smart as he talks about some of the controversial calls made down the stretch. We’ll also hear from former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship and DawgNation Insider Jeff Sentell talk about this disappointing end to the season.

