Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to return to the postseason. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s big win over Marshall in the season opener.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to impressive start for UGA newcomers in win over Marshall

The Dawgs look great in their opener against Marshall with big days by Gunner Stockton and Zachariah Branch.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is live from Athens to breakdown what happened. We will hear from Kirby Smart and some of the Georgia players. Plus former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will join the show with his analysis. We will take your calls and get a report from the postgame press conference from Jeff Sentell.