Georgia loses in-state 3-star commitment in its top-ranked 2022 class
Georgia’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class (247Sports TeamComposite ratings) took a hit on Monday morning. So did its in-state crop of future Bulldogs. Griffin High LB Donovan Westmoreland dropped the commitment count down to 12 for the current cycle.
Westmoreland, who had been the second lowest-rated commitment in the 2022 cycle for Georgia, chose to flip his commitment from UGA to South Carolina on Monday. The 3-star LB ranks as the nation’s No. 30 OLB and the nation’s No. 390 overall prospect this year.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff. You can find it here.
SENTELL’S INTEL
(check on the recent recruiting reads on DawgNation.com)
- De’Nylon Morrissette: 4-star in-state WR prospect chooses UGA
- The Big Bear Alexander: 5-star DT is “rock-solid” with his UGA commitment
- Aaron Bryant: 2022 DT target already slobbers like a Bulldog
- Marcus Washington Jr.: Legacy defender with 4.4 laser speed picks up big UGA offer
- Recruiting ranking updates led to a new highest-rated UGA commit for 2022
- Georgia football freshman report: Red 28, Black 23
- Raymond Cottrell: Georgia is the team to beat for top 70 overall 2023 prospect at WR
- Budding Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker friendship will be one to watch
- Elite California OL Earnest Greene III has unique family ties to Georgia
- Addison Nichols: Elite OL truly has an All-American resume
- All-American OL Tyler Booker explains why UGA made his final five
- Nation’s No. 1 RB Branson Robinson shares deep connections to UGA
- Malaki Starks: The vital DawgNation read on a 5-star anchor commit
- Bear Alexander: When you know this 5-star’s real story, you will be proud
UGA News
- Georgia loses in-state 3-star commitment in its top-ranked 2022 class
- BREAKING: 4-star WR De’Nylon Morrissette has made his college decision
- Big Bear Alexander: 5-star DT is ‘rock solid’ with his UGA commitment
- Aaron Bryant: The 2022 target that already slobbers like a Bulldog
- Marcus Washington Jr: Legacy defender with 4.4 speed picks up big offer from UGA