Georgia loses in-state 3-star commitment in its top-ranked 2022 class

Georgia’s top-ranked 2022 recruiting class (247Sports TeamComposite ratings) took a hit on Monday morning. So did its in-state crop of future Bulldogs. Griffin High LB Donovan Westmoreland dropped the commitment count down to 12 for the current cycle.

Westmoreland, who had been the second lowest-rated commitment in the 2022 cycle for Georgia, chose to flip his commitment from UGA to South Carolina on Monday. The 3-star LB ranks as the nation’s No. 30 OLB and the nation’s No. 390 overall prospect this year.