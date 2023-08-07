clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Even with Georgia in the midst of fall camp and readying for the 2023 football season, the Bulldogs were still busy on the recruiting trail.

Anyone who has followed Kirby Smart knows that recruiting never stops. It’s a big reason the Bulldogs have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

The Bulldogs picked up their 27th commitment in the class this weekend, as they landed 4-star running back Nate Frazier. He’s the No. 51 overall player in the cycle and the highest-rated running back the Bulldogs have landed since James Cook in the 2018 cycle.

It was a huge win for running backs coach Dell McGee, who has now picked up three commitments in the class at the position. Georgia also has Dwight Phillips and Chauncey Bowens in the class, giving Georgia three top-10 ranked running backs for the cycle.

The addition of Frazier may well be Georgia’s final offensive commitment of the cycle. Georgia has multiple commitments at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and on the offensive line. There is also at least one top-100 commitment at each offensive position. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is Georgia’s top-rated offensive commit, as he is the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Defensively, Georgia could still add on the defensive line, linebacker and potentially in the secondary. There are several high-priority targets, including 5-star Williams Nwaneri. The top-ranked defensive lineman will announce his commitment on August 14. Georgia is a finalist, along with Missouri and Tennessee.

LJ McCray, Chris Cole, Aydin Breland and Kam Mikel are other defensive prospects to watch.

Georgia still has a long way to go between now and the early signing period but the Bulldogs are poised to bring in one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Georgia has twice signed the No. 1 overall class under Smart, doing so in the 2018 and 2020 cycles.

