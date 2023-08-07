Even with Georgia in the midst of fall camp and readying for the 2023 football season, the Bulldogs were still busy on the recruiting trail.

Anyone who has followed Kirby Smart knows that recruiting never stops. It’s a big reason the Bulldogs have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

The Bulldogs picked up their 27th commitment in the class this weekend, as they landed 4-star running back Nate Frazier. He’s the No. 51 overall player in the cycle and the highest-rated running back the Bulldogs have landed since James Cook in the 2018 cycle.

It was a huge win for running backs coach Dell McGee, who has now picked up three commitments in the class at the position. Georgia also has Dwight Phillips and Chauncey Bowens in the class, giving Georgia three top-10 ranked running backs for the cycle.