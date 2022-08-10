Pearce Spurlin III: Legacy TE born to be a ‘Dawg is a unicorn commitment in modern era

There’s a staple in this profession to stop for a minute and take a good look around. From all sides.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep covers some new grass with 4-star TE commit Pearce Spurlin III . He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 TE and the No. 76 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

That would be a 2023 commitment that chose the ‘Dawgs way back in September of 2020. Pearce Spurlin III committed to the ‘Dawgs 22 months ago. We’re all on a new set on tires since then.

It is important to look at things from up high. The big picture is always there. Especially when a vet reporter sees something we just don’t see anymore.

Think like a drone. Blast high into the air. Do that often while things are getting very busy with Georgia football recruiting.

Since Spurlin made his commitment, we have seen 63 other prospects commit to Georgia. 63!

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound high school senior has parents and grandparents with UGA degrees. Both of his aunts and uncles are alumni.

Spurlin has even been committed to the G for a lot longer than that.

Spurlin was different early on. He was an early easy eval. Todd “Rooster” Hartley knew his regal tight end room of elite athletes needed a player like him. The 6-foot-6 senior has vast athleticism, wingspan and ball skills.

Especially with a national championship program like Georgia wanting to see development in the crucial sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

We just don’t see that these days. And probably shouldn’t expect to either.

When he committed to Georgia, he was the second member of the class to do so. The prospect who chose the ‘Dawgs first is now committed to the Florida Gators.

Spurlin committed before 29 members of the 30-man signing class in Athens. Those guys had their first UGA fall practice in full pads yesterday.

He committed before nine of the 23 members of the 2021 class. Those fellas are about to start their second season in Athens.

Spurlin has continued to recruit kids harder than ever. He’s always dropping messages on social media to the guys he wants to see with him in Athens.

He said back in February of 2021 that he wanted to be the “best-recruiting recruit” Georgia has ever had. That’s some lofty company there.

“We are just setting the pieces in place for kids who love UGA and happen to be the best players in America,” Spurlin has said a few times now.

The ‘Dawgs knew what they had. I bet Hartley and Kirby Smart don’t need to see him play a down as a senior to know he has the goods. That’s the same for Spurlin and Georgia.

Plus, those roots run a deep Georgia red. He only took one official visit back in June to the ‘Dawgs.

Yes, he did want to see Caleb Downs, Justice Haynes and Arch Manning join this Georgia class. He wanted to put the next championship banner up in Sanford Stadium with them.

But that was not more important to the life and positional development opportunities he will have in Athens.

Lest we forget, he committed to the ‘Dawgs before Stetson Bennett IV started his first game at QB for the ‘Dawgs.

A lot has changed since then.

Except with Spurlin.

“Commitment means a decision that never wavers,” Spurlin III told DawgNation recently. “Never did I think about wavering.”

It is an era of wavering. These schools all recruit the mid-tier guys so well. Much less the nation’s No. 2 TE and the No. 76 overall recruit in Spurlin.

He committed in the midst of pandemic recruiting. That was when no in-person and campus visits were allowed. They would not be permitted for another nine months in the time of Zoom recruiting.

Since Spurlin chose the ‘Dawgs, it is worth pointing out that 14 prospects have de-committed from Georgia. The Bulldogs even saw three of those take that step, look around and then return back to their class.

He’s been referring to Georgia as “we” for as long as he’s been a recruit.

Pearce Spurlin III: His official visit broke every expectation he had

Spurlin had dreamed of his official visit for years. Years.

He was there on that same weekend with Downs, Haynes and Manning. Those visits didn’t bear the expected fruit, but he was there with future commits in 5-star CB AJ Harris, 4-star LB Raylen Wilson and 4-star LB CJ Allen.

“It broke every expectation I had for my official visit to Georgia,” he said. “Just the quality of the players at Georgia and getting to spend time with all of them. It just took the quality of that visit up another level from all of my other visits to Georgia.”

“Being with all of those guys and with the team was very reassuring and very fun. Just a lot of good guys being guys.”

His time span as a Georgia commit made it a very “full circle” and “surreal” visit.

“We had the top players in the country in town for the class of 2023,” he said. “It was weird. Georgia got the top players in the country for 2022. It was almost crazy to see all those guys from 2022. I knew all those guys already before they were at Georgia. It is going to be crazy when we are all there because I’ve known all those guys. I literally have grown up with so many of those guys at Georgia and that are going to Georgia.”

“It is just going to be special. The thing that is different about Georgia is they go after guys who love Georgia. It is even with the staff. Just look at the staff. More than half of them went to Georgia. It is kind of like the way they go with players. If you get a bunch of players who want to play for that university and want to play with other people around them just like that, it can really be something special.”

Spurlin’s favorite part of his official was when the guys went to the newish “Bones” restaurant inside the football facility.

“They let us cook and I love to cook,” he said. “I made some Cajun pasta and I was like flipping it in the pan. Everybody was going crazy. You can ask Justice [Haynes] about it, he was right next to me.”

Going out with the guys later that night was very special. The group included the current Bulldogs and the Bulldog 2023 targets.

“Those are like the things you can never get back,” he said. “I will never forget that.”

Redshirt junior TE Ryland Goede was his host.

“He is awesome,” Spurlin said. “He’s one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He’s so respected. Such a good leader. I have all the respect in the world for him. I’d do anything in the world for him.”

Why Todd Hartley is very good at what he does

There was pressure around the undecided targets that weekend. Every little detail needed to go right for guys like Allen, Downs, Harris, Manning, Haynes and Wilson, among others.

Manning chose Texas. Harris and Haynes went on to pledge to Alabama. But there were other hits from a weekend that Smart told the guys was the biggest official visit weekend he’d seen at Georgia.

Harris was still thinking Florida at the time. Wilson was committed to Michigan. Allen solidified his thoughts on UGA that weekend. Those were all very big hits.

There was no intrigue around Spurlin. At all. They could have went light on the energy and resources expended for his visit.

That’s not the way Hartley does it. He did something totally different.

Perhaps he needed to with such a long-standing commitment who had been to UGA more times than anyone else in town that weekend.

“Most visits and most official visits usually go the way I have heard a lot about,” Spurlin said. “Coach Hartley kind of switched it all up. Most visits would be like why I should love Georgia and why I should come here. Why I should love it. Most schools do that. He set up a presentation about why they love me.”

Hartley broke down his film in that presentation. His traits.

“He broke down what attracted Georgia to me,” Spurlin III said. “He just showed me clips of what they could do with me. He showed me a lot of numbers and I am a numbers guy. I found that all really intriguing. That was probably the best meeting we had ever had with Coach Hartley.”

Lawson Luckie, the other highly-rated TE legacy commit in this class, doesn’t really play the same position as Spurlin. They are different player types with different roles.

There are times when one will look at the receivers in Georgia’s 2023 class and wonder if Spurlin will one day drift over to that room or group, too. Or maybe float between those roles.

Georgia feels that way about making Spurlin a flex end in the program.

“Coach Hartley wants me to learn everything,” Spurlin said. “Even some receiver. They want me to learn everything and be able to do everything. But I feel like that’s the case with almost every tight end at Georgia now. The guys they recruit are just so versatile. They will prepare us for every scenario.”

Pearce Spurlin III and Lawson Luckie: The ‘Dawgs will have terrific TEs

Spurlin is the nation’s No. 2 TE. Luckie is the nation’s No. 12 TE. Luckie’s skills as a receiver are very much underappreciated by the recruiting industry.

The long-time commitment’s work as a point-of-attack blocker is probably the one thing he will have to clearly focus on early in college. His wingspan at nearly seven feet doesn’t lend itself to taking on defensive ends and linebackers as much as it does fade routes.

There is no rivalry between these two young men. Those two do plan to enroll early together and live together as freshmen.

“Pearce and I don’t really play the same position,” Luckie said. “We will do different things. It is completely different.”

It is no wonder that Hartley’s tight ends always wind up winning the position competitions that the recuits always compete in during their visits on campus.

He just recruits a certain type of young person in a Bowers, a Delp, a Goede, a Luckie or a Spurlin.

“My thing about Lawson is that I have got all the respect in the world for him,” Spurlin said. “I love that dude. He’s my guy. He will tell you I’m his guy. It is just crazy how close we have gotten. We are like ‘Man Lawson we are doing this thing together. Always together’ and I told him that on our official. I was like it was our sixth time up there in Athens together.”

“Now we are going to live together. I just feel like that is a guy I’m going to be friends with for the rest of my life. I think he knows that, too.”

Luckie does.

“We talk a lot,” he said. “I really like Pearce. We’re probably going to room together.”

How Georgia’s recruiting has evolved the last two years

Spurlin visited UGA growing up on every Saturday. He was a targeted recruit and he’s been a commitment for nearly 23 months now.

He’s seen Georgia recruit chasing the elusive national championship and now with it.

Are the ‘Dawgs doing anything differently? Do those photo opp trophies bring more swagger? More of an edge?

“You just go on these visits now and talk and observe and you notice how meticulous everybody is,” Spurlin III said. “Everybody has a job. Everybody does such a good job making sure everything is good and literally every single aspect is covered. They have a plan and a detailed plan for every little part of the visit.”

“Everything they are telling you. Winning. The sales pitches. Developing for the NFL. I feel like the national championship just wraps it all together. It just completes all of it. It has changed, for sure. I feel like Georgia has cleared a really big hump with that championship.”

