Qua Russaw and James Smith: 5-star HS teammates that intend to play together drop matching lists of their final six schools

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Alabama high school 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith. Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DT and the No. 13 overall recruit. Russaw ranks as the nation’s No. 5 EDGE and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= We stopped calling Alabama 5-star prospects Qua Russaw and James Smith a recruiting “package deal” in this space a long time ago. The thinking there is those two are mirror recruits. They definitely do intend to play together in college.

Both schools also included nearby Alabama State in Montgomery among their final six schools. Florida was a school they both checked out during the last week of July. The Gators showed them enough to crack that select six for each school. That makes the Gators, along with Ohio State, as key contenders for the two remaining official visits for both 5-star. It was interesting to see that Miami did not make the top group for either Russaw or Smith. Both players did like the recruiting attention and the opportunity to play in Coral Gables. It was also noteworthy to see that neither Texas nor Texas A&M had moved the needle enough with either of the two to slip past Alabama State, Florida or Ohio State in this select group. Smith is a tremendous prospect. He’s slimmed down to about 300 pounds from a spring weight that was at least 20 or 30 pounds more than that. “Big Kong” is capable of playing up and down the line anywhere in the country in college. The 6-foot-5 senior ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL prospect nationally for this cycle. The hyper-athlete Russaw is s so athletic he is a dynamite EDGE prospect despite possessing the size and length that is more accustomed to playing ILB on Saturdays. He picked up more than 130 tackles and 27 stops for losses as a junior for Carver-Montgomery HS.