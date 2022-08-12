Dawgnation Logo
James Smith-Georgia recuriting-UGA football
5-star DL James "Kong" Smith is one of the nation's top-rated defensive tackles in the 2023 cycle. (Courtesy photo)

Qua Russaw and James Smith: 5-star HS teammates that intend to play together drop matching lists of their final six schools

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Alabama high school 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith. Smith ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DT and the No. 13 overall recruit. Russaw ranks as the nation’s No. 5 EDGE and the No. 26 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

=========================================================

We stopped calling Alabama 5-star prospects Qua Russaw and James Smith a recruiting “package deal” in this space a long time ago. The thinking there is those two are mirror recruits. They definitely do intend to play together in college.

Both schools also included nearby Alabama State in Montgomery among their final six schools.

Florida was a school they both checked out during the last week of July. The Gators showed them enough to crack that select six for each school. That makes the Gators, along with Ohio State, as key contenders for the two remaining official visits for both 5-star.

It was interesting to see that Miami did not make the top group for either Russaw or Smith. Both players did like the recruiting attention and the opportunity to play in Coral Gables. It was also noteworthy to see that neither Texas nor Texas A&M had moved the needle enough with either of the two to slip past Alabama State, Florida or Ohio State in this select group.

Smith is a tremendous prospect. He’s slimmed down to about 300 pounds from a spring weight that was at least 20 or 30 pounds more than that. “Big Kong” is capable of playing up and down the line anywhere in the country in college.

The 6-foot-5 senior ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL prospect nationally for this cycle.

The hyper-athlete Russaw is s so athletic he is a dynamite EDGE prospect despite possessing the size and length that is more accustomed to playing ILB on Saturdays. He picked up more than 130 tackles and 27 stops for losses as a junior for Carver-Montgomery HS.

Russaw can already bench press 400 pounds. He’s won his share of match spring races with a couple of NFL players in his Madhouse Training strength and conditioning group.

Look for these young men to make their decisions together in December right around the early signing period.

The Bulldogs are still expected to get an unofficial visit for a game later this fall at Sanford Stadium. It will most likely be for either the Auburn or the Tennessee games.

The decision for both will be hotly-contested, but the perception for both was that Alabama and Georgia will likely be in it until the end for both.

Russaw and Smith are part of an unusually high yield for 5-stars in the state of Alabama this fall. There are seven from The Yellowhammer State for this cycle. There are already two Alabama commits, two Clemson commits and one Georgia commitment in 5-star corner AJ Harris among that crop.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

Leave a Comment