This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Preston Carey. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 DL and the No. 309 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 30 DL and No. 298 overall.

Preston Carey is also a Georgia Bulldog. This run is definitely hotter than the top of a water tower in Tifton in the middle of July.

The 4-star DL at IMG Academy is now the third commitment of the day, 18th commitment of the month and the 11th commitment of the last nine days.

“It feels really good,” said Carey, who was working out at 6 a.m. on the morning of his commitment day. “There’s a lot to be done.”

The addition of Carey now swells the 2026 Georgia football class up to 26 public commitments, with a handful of other targets who have secured their spots in this class still to come in the month of July.

“I’m thankful to be a Dawg,” he said.

What was it ultimately about Georgia?

“I think Tray Scott, like I said, has been recruiting me since the eighth grade,” Carey said.

Carey, who was once a quarterback growing up, said he felt the love from both Scott and former Georgia assistant coach Fran Brown back when he was coming up out of middle school.

“I’m really excited,” Carey said at his live-streaming ceremony. “I’m trying to hold my composure but I feel ready to run through a brick wall right now.”

The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder played for the national team at IMG Academy for his junior season. His decision came down to Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Rutgers.

He projects to be a first and second down run defender for the Bulldogs in the SEC.

Check out his junior film below:

