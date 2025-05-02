This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Buford High OL Graham Houston. He ranks as the nation’s No. 23 IOL and the No. 297 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 21 IOL and No. 277 overall.Graham Houston committed to Georgia this evening. It means a lot of things. The 4-star, who is of no relation to former Bulldog Kolton Houston, becomes the seventh commitment in the class. He’s the first OL prospect to commit to the G for this cycle. He’s made his decision public today. The Bulldogs beat out the likes of Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss. The reality is it has seemed like he’s known for awhile. Probably as early as back in January. That’s after he had another really good “Junior Day” visit to Athens. When DawgNation spoke to Houston again in February, it seemed like he would be glad to get all of his recruiting over with. Houston, like most offensive linemen over the years, wasn’t really enamored with all the steps necessary with the recruiting process. Why Georgia? The 6-foot-5, 310-pound rising senior broke that down earlier this year with DawgNation. “Honestly how close they are to home stands out,” Houston said. “Like if I need something, my family is there. I can just drive to my family. You can’t beat it when it comes to how close it is to home.” He had a series of official visits scheduled for this summer and that would be it. He wasn’t looking forward to taking any more than he really had to. As it turns out, he really only needs to take one. That will be to his homestate Georgia Bulldogs. Houston is now the latest link of a pipeline from Buford High School to UGA. There could be more on the way, but the pledge made by former 5-star KJ Bolden in the 2024 class might now have started something.The way he is wired will fit in well with Stacy Searels and his “Great Wall of Georgia” classes every cycle. Houston, who has a voice that sounds like he swallowed a couple of 45s from the weight room, has a term for the way he plays the game. “I obviously love the game otherwise because I would have quit a long time ago and played lacrosse or something like that like all my other friends,” he said. “But I really enjoy the game. Like in elementary school I was not the best player and I really enjoy like when we play teams that I used to play when I was younger and now making other guys look silly. That’s what I really enjoy.” “Guys that used to beat up and beat down on me. Just getting a chance to release my violence on them. I love it.” His favorite parts of the game reflect that.“I love run blocking and I love pulling when I’m playing guard,” Houston said. “Those are my favorite parts of the game and also the goal-line situations. I love that.” Georgia likes him as swing OL. He can play tackle, but the better long-term fit seems to be at guard. Most of the college recruiters saw him at guard.“Georgia they really say I can play tackle as well,” Houston said back in January. “It just really depends on how fast my feet are and Coach Searels says versatility makes you more valuable. I am going to try to play as many positions as possible. I’ve been trying to snap the ball.” He’s lived in Georgia his whole life, but half of his family are actually Alabama fans. Houston has been planning to take his official visit to UGA on June 6th, but that could change. He’s been to UGA many times in his recruitment. Check out his junior film below:

